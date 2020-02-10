Dr. Tanya Pellettiere Breaks Down Halftime Show Controversy

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s firey duo performance at this year’s Halftime Show sparked controversial opinions from viewers, especially parents. Many believed the show may have been inappropriate or ‘too much for TV.’ Child and family psychologist, Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, breaks down both roaring sides of the conversation.

Pellettiere’s biggest take away from reactions, are gender differences among Halftime Show performances. “When women perform, it creates a lot more controversy it seems, than when men perform.”

With J.Lo and Shakira’s glittery leotards and pumping dance moves, Pelletiere says these factors wont influence daughters watching. Instead the reaction of parents and the language used to describe performances like these, is what will impact the views of daughters watching. “The language is what our daughters are hearing. That is the narrative that they’re going to take out of that… that is what they’re surrounded by,” she said.

Pellettiere says viewers were focused on the wrong things, and failed to give a voice to the strong messages the performance shed light on. She encourages uplifting language from parents and viewers that will empower women, instead of degrading them. “Forget about cutting other women down… as women we are much quicker to cut ourselves down. It starts in the mirror.”

