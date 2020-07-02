Dr. Thomas talks COVID-19 and the Fourth of July weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Colleges and universities have used this time being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to brainstorm the best plan for continuing instruction for the upcoming fall semester.

A new model conducted by a group of experts at Cornell University found that the risk of COVID-19 infection is two to 10 times greater if the college were to go 100 percent online, which is why research has led to Cornell's decision to have its students come back to campus for the fall.