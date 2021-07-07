Draft plans released for Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, officials looking for public feedback

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Office National Marine Sanctuaries, run through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has published a drafted plan for The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, which is a major step for local communities that border the lake.
According to the NOAA website, the proposed sanctuary would allow the organization to “manage, research, interpret, and improve public access to a nationally significant collection of maritime heritage resources”, which would include the designation of shipwrecks along the eastern part of Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands.
The NOAA also wants to hear from the public, and there will be multiple public meetings to discuss the proposal. Below are a list of those meetings with links for virtual registration from the NOAA website:
August 18, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center
Address: 26 East First Street, Oswego, NY 13126
(if COVID-19 conditions do not allow for an in-person meeting, the meeting will be held virtually)
August 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Clayton Opera House
Address: 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton, NY 13624
(if COVID-19 conditions do not allow for an in-person meeting, the meeting will be held virtually)
August 24, 2021, 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT
Location: virtual meeting
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5067664901003984652
By phone: +1 (562) 247-8422 PIN: 346-751-009
August 26, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT
Location: virtual meeting
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2978792919345892364
By phone: +1 (415) 655-0052 PIN: 819-641-913