(WSYR-TV) — Now that summer is nearly here, there are fundraising golf tournaments nearly every week. Every once in a while, there’s a different kind of charity event that finds a way to break through and grab your attention. That’s the case with an event coming up this Saturday in Auburn. It’s a drag brunch to benefit the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Ivanna Michaels is the brunch organizer, and has been so for the past five years when the brunch became a tradition.

The 5th annual Drag Brunch is this Saturday at the Springside Inn in Auburn. Seatings are at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are going fast!

For tickets and more information, call 315-729-3365 or 315-406-3126.