If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community-focused mobile lab, Drakos Clinical Laboratories, will be available Wednesday, December 21 for free walk-in testing for COVID-19, Flu, and RSV at East Area Volunteer Emergency Services (EAVES), in East Syracuse.

Central New York families and visitors can make sure they are staying safe and healthy this holiday by getting tested at 6232 Fly Road, in East Syracuse, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drakos can connect patients who test positive with a physician of theirs or telehealth with the patient’s primary care provider for quicker treatment.

Patients can have the chance to donate and help EAVES, which is a volunteer-based not for profit emergency medical service in East Syracuse.

For more info about Drakos, visit their website or call 315-880-2293