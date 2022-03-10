SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Weather quiets down and stays quiet and turns a bit milder late this week, but big changes are on the way come the weekend.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Clouds fill back in as a weak weather system aloft moves through Central New York. There could even be a few snow showers overnight. No accumulation is expected.

The temperatures the rest of the night remain between 25 and 30 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Overall Friday looks to be mainly quiet too with lots of clouds along with some filtered sunshine in the morning. A few scattered rain showers are possible in advance of an approaching cold front in the afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into the mid-40s.

Friday night is when changes take place across the region with rain developing and changing to snow either overnight or early Saturday.

Click here for more details on the snowstorm this weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast for St. Patrick’s Parade Day.