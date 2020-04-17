Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Dress Your Best While Working From Home With Glow Fashion Boutique

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

During COVID-19 it can be easy to stay in sweatpants everyday of the week, but there are some Zoom conference calls that you may want to look presentable for. Founders of Glow Fashion Boutique, Rebecca and Danielle Peplinski, say knowing what to wear when working from home can make all the difference on your next video conference call.

“What you put on your body everyday, really determines how you feel,” Danielle adds.

Although many people are not working from home, Rebecca says to wear something that’s comfortable, like a shirt-dress. “You want something that is going to transition easily from quarantine life, back to your zoom call,” she adds.

Glow Fashion is an online boutique that sells lounge wear, dresses and other comfortable pieces. To shop and find their latest deals, visit Glow-Fashion.com

