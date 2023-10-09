SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As lake effect rain shifts north, our weather will improve somewhat on Monday but don’t expect a totally dry day. Details below…

Lake effect rain continues for a few Monday

After more soaking rain Sunday night east of Lake Ontario, finally the winds have shifted southwest enough to push the band of rain out of most of CNY early Monday morning.

Other than a bit more lake effect rain between Watertown and the St. Lawrence Seaway, most areas won’t be seeing any steady rain today. Only a few scattered showers are expected to pop up around CNY, including Syracuse for the midday through early evening period.

The Flood Watch that was previously in effect east of Lake Ontario has been allowed to expire, and flooding should not be an issue for the week ahead thankfully!

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool and blustery weather will linger through the next couple of days. Other than a few spotty showers today through Wednesday, especially near and north and west of Syracuse, CNY will be drier than it was over the weekend.

As you can see below the rain chances are pretty low for the week ahead.

Temperatures are likely going to be mainly in the 50s to maybe low 60s at times this week, but in general will be at or a bit below average.

There may be a few showers Thursday, but overall, even late in the week isn’t looking too bad right now, but enjoy it because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather heading into next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.