SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – This weather is for the ducks… Grab the rain gear and get ready to deal with very soggy weather into the night

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A slow-moving front is now east of Syracuse so after midnight our steady rain will taper to scattered showers. By Friday morning, most if not all of the rain is gone.

The flood threat is low in the Syracuse area but well east of Syracuse (where the rain has been heavier today) there are some Flood Watches and some Warnings are in effect.

FRIDAY:

The rain tapers to showers Thursday night as the slow-moving cold front shifts to our east. The showers remain scattered into Friday and there should be some sun, too.

With more dry time and some sun we likely end up in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this point in April.

THE WEEKEND:

Heading into the weekend it looks like Central New York is in store for a cooling trend.

Temperatures may only be in the 40s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.

You can also expect showers around both days. While it is mainly rain showers in lower elevations, we think some wet snow will mix in over higher elevations from time to time, especially at night.