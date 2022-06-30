SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

As we get into the heart of the summer season both farmers and gardeners look for that perfect amount rainfall for crops and flowers.

Looking at the monthly rainfall in Syracuse for June it came out to a bit more than four inches, or about half an inch above normal. However, only about a third of an inch or rain fell at the Syracuse airport since June 16th , or roughly the last half of the month.

That late month dry spell may have stressed your lawns a bit but so far much of Central New York is not in any drought conditions.

There is only a part of the Genesee Valley and the Finger Lakes that are in a region considered “Abnormally Dry”

When you look at the bigger picture over the entire country, the multi-year drought shows up over the Southwest United States. You may have heard of record low water levels on Lake Mead recently and before the end of summer long range conservation plans are likely to be proposed for parts of this region.

This drought data comes from the Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska through several government agency such as NOAA and the Department of Agriculture