SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drink from your favorite local breweries, eat from a wide range of food trucks and meet the new koalas at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo for Brew with the Zoo on August 4.

Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo have announced advance sale tickets for Brew at the Zoo and Koalas, Too! will go on sale Thursday, June 1. The event has been a popular summer-time fundraiser in support of the zoo for more than 25 years.

Brew at the Zoo will feature an array of beer, wine and specialty drink stations as well as live music and food trucks located throughout the zoo, and animals on exhibit.

See the two female koalas, Kumiri and Kolet, from the San Diego Zoo who are staying at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo till September, as a part of the Conservation and Education Loan Program.

“Brew is a community favorite and helps support the mission of the zoo. This year will be an exciting highlight of summer for a lot of people who’ll reunite with old friends and spend some “koala-ty time” at the zoo,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “It also a great opportunity for us to connect with adults and bring them close enough to care about our animals and those in the wild.”

Advance sale tickets are available at the zoo’s website for $43 for zoo members and $45 non-members through Monday, August 1. After that, the ticket price goes up $10

Attendee’s can also purchase a Hayden Jewelers VIP Lounge ticket that provides access to exclusive areas and beverage tastings, appetizers by Catering at the Zoo Executive Chef Dan Hudson and Chef Allison Walts, animal greeters and dedicated VIP comfort stations. The ticket for the VIP tickets are $87.50 for zoo members and $90 for non-members.

Friends of the Zoo is also offering designated driver tickets for $20 and reserved parking for $15 per spot.

Applications are now open for food trucks interested in being a part of the Brew at the Zoo event. Applications can be found here. A call for local musicians is also underway and those who are interested can visit the website for more details.