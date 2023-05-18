ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Explore vineyards along the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail from June 1 through 14 with your dog!

For Cayuga Lake Wine Trail’s 40th anniversary, they are inviting you to a two-week-long event called “Wag Your Tail Along the Trail” open to dog owners and lovers, where you can sample wine and your dog can receive a treat or biscuit at each stop.

Participating wineries include Americana Vineyards, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Hosmer Winery, Knapp Winery, Long Point Winery, Lucas Vineyards, Montezuma Winery, Six Eighty Cellars, Six Mile Creek Vineyards, Swedish Hill Winery, and Thirsty Owl Wine Co.

Visitors will also receive a scavenger hunt punch card to collect different things as they travel the trail and the more they collect the closer to winning a grand prize.

The punch card is comprised of a bottle purchase for each of the 12 wineries, photo booth participation, and the donation of goods to a local shelter.

The grand prize is comprised of an overnight stay at the Cayuga Lake Cabins, a wine tour from Lightning Limousine, swag from Sip Back and Relax Tours, a White Deer Auto Tour, a gift card to Discover Cayuga Lake, and a couple of other things that are still in the works.

“All of our member wineries have tasting rooms that are 100% pet friendly, so, we figured ‘why not have an event that helps spread that word and allows us to see adorable dogs all day?’” Proclaims Katherine Chase, Executive Director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. “All kidding aside, we’re really excited to be hosting this event and happy to be able to find a way to help some of the local dogs that don’t have their forever home yet. Wine, dogs, and helping those in need is the perfect trifecta to begin your summer, right?”

Additionally, during the two weeks of the event, four of the 12 wineries are set up as donation locations to a designated local shelter including Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, Fetch a Friend Rescue in Seneca Falls, Finger Lakes SPCA in Auburn, and Ithaca Street Dogs in Ithaca.

If you want to help put, you can donate or purchase something off each of the shelters’ wish lists, found here. Four of the wineries are also setting up different photo booths for the dogs to participate in to commemorate their trip to Cayuga Lake and two of the wineries will be serving dog-friendly ice cream.

This event is free to participate and those that preregister their pup online for the event will receive a doggy bandana to be picked up at a winery of their choosing.

Preregistration ends at noon on May 31 and walk-ins are available at any winery throughout the two weeks this event takes place.

Preregister your dog here for “Wag Your Tail Along the Trail”.