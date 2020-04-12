Drive-in Easter Sunday church service held in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Easter Sunday is typically one of the busiest days for church service, but chapels across the state were empty on Sunday due to COVID-19. However in Cicero, people got creative for their Easter Sunday service.

Vehicles flooded the Used Car King parking lot Sunday morning, as it was transformed into a drive-in church service.

The sermon was broadcast over the radio for everyone to hear loud and clear, while sitting safely in their vehicles.

Deborah Wadleigh, a resident from Onondaga Hill, said, “We need to be together, I need to be among my brothers and sisters. I mean, there’s hope, it’s dark but it’s the eternal hope that I live for.”

A bright message on Sunday morning, during an uncertain time.

