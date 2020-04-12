CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Easter Sunday is typically one of the busiest days for church service, but chapels across the state were empty on Sunday due to COVID-19. However in Cicero, people got creative for their Easter Sunday service.
Vehicles flooded the Used Car King parking lot Sunday morning, as it was transformed into a drive-in church service.
The sermon was broadcast over the radio for everyone to hear loud and clear, while sitting safely in their vehicles.
Deborah Wadleigh, a resident from Onondaga Hill, said, “We need to be together, I need to be among my brothers and sisters. I mean, there’s hope, it’s dark but it’s the eternal hope that I live for.”
A bright message on Sunday morning, during an uncertain time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What to Expect: Strong winds, some rain and warmer air on the way
- Syracuse restaurant serves up free Easter meals for first responders and families
- Drive-in Easter Sunday church service held in Cicero
- Local electricians deliver hundreds of meals to Syracuse hospitals
- Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App