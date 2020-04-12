Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Drive-in Easter Sunday church service held in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Easter Sunday is typically one of the busiest days for church service, but chapels across the state were empty on Sunday due to COVID-19. However in Cicero, people got creative for their Easter Sunday service.

Vehicles flooded the Used Car King parking lot Sunday morning, as it was transformed into a drive-in church service. 

The sermon was broadcast over the radio for everyone to hear loud and clear, while sitting safely in their vehicles.

Deborah Wadleigh, a resident from Onondaga Hill, said, “We need to be together, I need to be among my brothers and sisters. I mean, there’s hope, it’s dark but it’s the eternal hope that I live for.”

A bright message on Sunday morning, during an uncertain time.

