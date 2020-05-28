Interactive Maps

Drive-in movie theater coming to the Orange Lot

Local News
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Villa Pizze Fritte have been setting up shop in the Orange Lot on the New York State Fairgrounds and are now going to bring something new to the lot: A drive-in movie theater.

The owner tells NewsChannel 9 they will give more specific information Thursday on the drive-in, including how many cars will be allowed and the exact date and times of showings. 

For the past five weekends, Villa Pizze Fritte has held an event, including a fair food festival, for Central New Yorkers to enjoy.

