Drive-through milk and food drive to be held at NYS Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, August 11, beginning at 11 a.m., a drive-through milk and food drive will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Thanks to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), grants have been made that will allow the drive to happen.

The American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the New York State Fairgrounds, and community partners to make the food drive happen. More than 8,000 gallons of milk and more than 85,000 pounds of food will be available. There will be 2,160 boxes of produce, 1,080 boxes of meat, and 1,080 boxes of additional dairy products, each containing 20 pounds of products.

Each vehicle at the drive-through event will get two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.

No registration is required, and walk-ups will not be permitted.