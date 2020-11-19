Drive thru distribution event Friday kicks off phase 2 of Nourish NY Initiative

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is kicking off phase 2 of the Nourish New York initiative with a drive thru distribution event on Friday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Orange Lot at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Approximately 1,000 customers will be given food that includes items like potatoes, squash, apples, onions, cabbage, tomatoes, milk, cheese, sour cream, and yogurt from like farms Tassone Farms, Emmi Farms, Chiavetta Farms, Mortallero Farms, Intergrow Farms, Apple Acres, Byrne Dairy, and Chobani.

This is the first major food distribution held by the Food Bank of Central New York since an additional $10 million was invested in the Nourish New York initiative.

Because of the unprecedented demand for food assistance in the state, $35 million has been given to food banks and other emergency food providers to meet the needs throughout the pandemic.

Through Nourish New York, the Food Bank of Central New York has purchased over $2 million in agricultural products from local farms and producers.