Drive-thru e-recycling event set for October 24

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have old electronics sitting around, you have the chance to have them recycled on October 24.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon at Great Northern Mall, Assemblyman Al Stirpe is teaming up with Sunnking to host the event. Registration is required.
A list of acceptable materials is available here.
