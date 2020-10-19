Drive-thru e-recycling event set for October 24

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have old electronics sitting around, you have the chance to have them recycled on October 24.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon at Great Northern Mall, Assemblyman Al Stirpe is teaming up with Sunnking to host the event. Registration is required.

A list of acceptable materials is available here.

