Drive-thru food collection and pizza fritte to benefit Cayuga County’s food pantries

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Auburn Police Department are teaming up with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from the Central New York Tomato Fest to collect food donations this Saturday.

They will be collecting donations of non-perishable and canned food items as well as personal hygiene and laundry products to distribute to Cayuga County food pantries.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries have struggled to meet the increased demand to feed people in their communities.

Any size donation will be accepted and is greatly appreciated.

The drive-thru collection event will be held Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BOCES Campus located at 1879 West Genesee Street in Auburn.

Fresh Pizza Fritte will be available during the event as well. Proceeds from the sales will go to benefit food pantries as well.