Drive-thru Girl Scout cookies coming to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, you will still be able to satisfy your sweet tooth for Girl Scout cookies.

Local Girl Scouts are hosting drive-thru cookie sales. At this point, sales are set up at the New York State Fairgrounds on weekends from Feb. 12 to March 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

There is also a drive-thru at Onondaga Community College Campus on weekends from Feb. 12 to March 21.

The Girl Scouts say they are still in the process of setting up other drive-thrus in the area.

The national organization has also partnered with Grubhub for delivery of Girl Scout cookies. The areas in CNY where you can use Grubhub to get your cookies between Feb. 11 and March 21 are:

Cicero (13039) and Horseheads (14845)

Fayetteville (13066)

Syracuse (13204 and 13209)

Utica (13502)

Auburn (13022)

Ithaca (14850)

Watertown (13601)

Canandaigua (14424)

Ordering/availability is through the official Grubhub website and app.