Drive-thru trick-or-treating at Oswego Speedway this Halloween

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is asking neighbors not to take part in traditional trick-or-treating this year. Instead, they are offering a free drive-thru event at the Oswego Speedway.

Instead of high-speed cars on the Oswego Speedway, families will be lining the tracks this Halloween for a much slower, drive-thru trick-or-treating event.

“It’s safe because you know where your candy is coming from,” said Jennifer Losurdo, coordinator of the event. “It’s coming from businesses, so parents do not have to worry.”

Losurdo has been planning this since August, filling more than 2,000 bags of candy since then.

She said the whole community has stepped up and helped create a safer alternative to trick-or-treating.

I just hope because of COVID, that at least the kids have an enjoyable event. I know there’s going to be a lot of people that won’t open their doors and there’s going to be a lot of parents that will not take their kids trick-or-treating. Jennifer Losurdo — Coordinator of the event

More than 100 vendors will be lined up handing out candy and other goodies.

This event will create fun for families and exposure for local businesses, which have struggled during the pandemic.

“We’re a small community here in Oswego and we help each other out and that’s what it’s all about,” said Eric Torrese, co-owner of the Oswego Speedway.

This was a true group effort, with Torrese offering up the race track, Oswego Police directing traffic and an outside security company keeping everyone in line.

They will make sure participants are staying in their cars, wearing their masks and keeping a safe distance from others.

“I think it’s really important to carry these traditions and just adjust them to safety guidelines that we’re all pushing right now,” said City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

Police will be shutting down Albany Street just outside of the Speedway. Once families collect their candy, they will exit the main gate and go out through Albany Street.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costumes are encouraged!