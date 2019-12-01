Driver accidentally shot in neck by Hunter

SPAFFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A driver was accidentally shot in the neck while traveling on Nunnery Road in the town of Spafford, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies said the incident happened around 10:37 a.m. Sunday morning.

A deer hunter reportedly shot at a deer in the woods that was about 150 feet from the road. The bullet hit the driver’s car, shattering the passenger side window and striking the driver in the neck.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The hunter is cooperating with the investigation.