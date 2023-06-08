ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a police chase led to a car accident in the Town of Waterloo after midnight on Thursday, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a sergeant was trying to stop a car speeding down Burgess Road with its headlights off. During the chase, the car went off-road and crashed into a tree.

Investigators identified the driver as 27-year-old Antonio Herbert of Waterloo and the passenger as 18-year-old Egypt Harris of Romulus. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was inside the car at the time of the accident and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is currently under investigation.