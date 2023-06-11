TOWN OF ALBION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County driver and passenger were killed in a two-car crash that happened Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 10 around 11:35 a.m., deputies from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Route 104, west of Searles Road, in the Town of Albion.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on State Route 104 when it crossed over and entered the other lane. As a result, the truck crashed into a 2011 Toyota Camry heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Camry, Annemarie McDermott (62) of Pulaski, and her passenger, Richard McDermott (66) of Pulaski, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jason Robinson (40) also of Pulaski, was transported to Upstate Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office confrims Robinson was issued a Uniformed Traffic Ticket (UTT) for failing to stay in his driving lane. He has since been released.

Other agencies that responded to the deadly crash include the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, Altmar Volunteer Fire Department, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

This crash remains under investigation.