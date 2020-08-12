Driver arrested after deadly crash from July in Town of Pittsfield

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Otsego County have made an arrest following a crash in July that left two women dead.
The crash happened just after midnight on July 15 when a car went off the road on Route 13 in the Town of Pittsfield.
Two passengers — Tehya Gonzalez, 21, and Cheyenn Aubry, 21 — died from their injuries.
The driver, Shane Santiago, 26, has been charged with two counts of felony manslaughter after an investigation found he had recklessly caused their deaths.
