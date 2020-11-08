Driver arrested in Geneva for DWI after hitting motorcycle and killing 2 people on board

GENEVA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after hitting a motorcycle with their car and killing two people on board.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the corner of State Route 5 and County Road 6 at approximately 3:49 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fatal crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people who were ejected from a motorcycle. They were both brought to Geneva Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

An investigation later revealed that a car was trying to turn onto County Road 6 when it turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling east. A third vehicle was also hit during the incident, but only suffered minor damage.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was brought to Thompson Hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family has been notified.

The driver of the car was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and troopers are consulting with the Ontario County District Attorney to file additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.