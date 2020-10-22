Driver charged with DWI after going wrong way on I-690, crashing in Van Buren

TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a driver has been charged with a DWI after driving the wrong way on I-690 and causing a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-690 near the Downer Street exit around 1:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that the driver of the County Parks vehicle, Antonio Peck, 28, of Van Buren, had gone the wrong way down I-690.

He hit several guardrails and then crashed into a Volvo SUV that was operated by Joshua Miller, 42, of DeWitt, according to police.

Miller had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Peck was not injured in the crash.

After investigating, deputies found that Peck was drunk while driving. He was charged with the following:

DWI

Reckless driving

Driving the wrong way on a highway

Leaving the scene of a personal injury automobile accident

Peck was released on traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Van Buren Court on Nov. 16.