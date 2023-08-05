CLAYTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver is dead after running his vehicle into a tree near 17643 County Route 181 in the Town of Clayton around 4:38 a.m. today, August 5.

New York State Police were called to the crash, and when they arrived they found a truck engulfed in flames.

The Clayton Fire Department came to the scene and put out the fire. A set of human remains were then found in the driver’s area of the truck.

It appears the truck was traveling eastbound on County Route 181 when it veered off the road, ran into a wooden fence, and then ran into a tree, causing the truck to catch fire, NYSP said.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and the name of the driver will be withheld until a positive identification is made.