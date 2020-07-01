Driver going 100 MPH on Thruway wanted for kidnapping arrested

TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case in Illinois was clocked doing 100 miles an hour on the Thruway Monday night.

When troopers pulled over the speeding vehicle, the driver, Alexander Harris, 27, of E St. Louis, IL, was driving without a license and wanted by police in Illinois for kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

A search of the vehicle also turned up a handgun and ammunition.

Harris was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and with being a fugitive from justice.

He’s being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

