Driver hits utility pole, brings wires down in Town of Onondaga

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A driver hit a utility pole and brought down wires in the Town of Onondaga on Tuesday night.

The call went out around 7:20 p.m. to Ball Road in the Town of Onondaga.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The operator — and owner — of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected