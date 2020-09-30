Driver hits utility pole, brings wires down in Town of Onondaga

(WSYR-TV) — A driver hit a utility pole and brought down wires in the Town of Onondaga on Tuesday night.
The call went out around 7:20 p.m. to Ball Road in the Town of Onondaga.
According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The operator — and owner — of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
