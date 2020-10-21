Driver in critical condition after crash on I-481 South

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver is in critical condition after they drove their pickup truck into oncoming traffic, hitting multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.
DeWitt Police said it happened around 10 a.m. on I-481 South near Kirkville Road.
The driver was driving north when it went off the road into the southbound lanes, hitting other vehicles.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
No tickets have been issued at this time. If anyone has any information on the accident, call DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Florida senator leading effort to limit SCOTUS justices while Democrat says court packing won’t happen
- WATCH: A little clearing with areas of fog developing tonight
- Westhill High School student tests positive, school switching to online learning
- Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
- NEW: Another round of significant wet weather could be on tap for CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App