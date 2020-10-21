Driver in critical condition after crash on I-481 South

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver is in critical condition after they drove their pickup truck into oncoming traffic, hitting multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

DeWitt Police said it happened around 10 a.m. on I-481 South near Kirkville Road.

The driver was driving north when it went off the road into the southbound lanes, hitting other vehicles.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No tickets have been issued at this time. If anyone has any information on the accident, call DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640.