CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joshua Schiano, the 23-year-old driver who hit and killed 22-year-old Madison Faltisco on June 8 had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .43, more than five times the legal limit when the accident happened, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirms.

Schiano is charged with vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The accident happened on Route 57 in Clay.