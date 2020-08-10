Driver in Maserati leads police on high-speed chase and rams police car

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It started innocently enough. A Utica police officer asked the drivers of two cars in the Oneida Square area of the city last evening to move their vehicles because they were in a no parking zone.

As the drivers moved their vehicles, the driver of a black Maserati struck the other car. Police asked the drivers to pull over so an accident report could be filled out. That’s when police say the driver of the Maserati drove away.

Police gave chase until the high performance sports car spun out on Cottage Place.

As officers approached the vehicle, believing the pursuit had ended, they say the driver accelerated and drove toward a police car, striking it in the passenger door and then fleeing that scene.

As police again gave chase, speeds reached 100 miles per hour and police had to suspend the chase for safety reasons.

Within a few minutes, police received calls from residents who said a male in a black car had approached them, offering them cash to hide him from the police.

Responding officers found the man a short time later trying to hide in a nearby backyard. The Maserati was found in a driveway in the same neighborhood.

Utica Police say the car was reported stolen from Poughkeepsie and the driver had several outstanding warrants.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Alexander Walker, was charged with obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless driving, and was issued more than 40 traffic tickets. Additional charges may be added.