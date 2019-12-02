Closings
Driver injured after colliding with plow truck

Local News
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tompkins County, a driver was trapped inside her car after colliding with a plow truck in Ithaca on Monday morning. Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Slaterville Road.

The driver was able to climb out of her car, suffering only minor injuries from the crash. The plow truck driver also had minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but roads were very slick and snow-covered at the time.

