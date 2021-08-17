Driver injured after crashing into 7th North St. Bridge

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Melvin Epes, 41, of Syracuse, drove his SUV into the CSX railroad bridge support beam on 7th North Street Monday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Epes, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, crossed into incoming traffic and collided head-on with the beam, police say.

The beam sustained minor damage and Epes was transported to Upstate University Hospital.

Epes was ticketed for failing to keep right, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

He is scheduled to appear in city court September 16, 2021.