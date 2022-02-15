SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One driver faces DWI charges after driving their vehicle into a Syracuse gas station and injuring themselves.

According to Syracuse Police, the driver was traveling southeast and drove into the parking area of Mobil Gas Station located at 400 Erie Blvd. East. when they subsequently crashed their vehicle into a metal guard post.

The vehicle suffered significant front-end damage, and the driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police

Police say an investigation into the driver being under the influence of alcohol and/drugs was conducted. As a result, the driver was arrested for DWI charges.