Driver of the getaway car in Chili’s double homicide sentenced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who drove the getaway car after William Wood Jr. shot and killed two Chili’s employees at the restaurant in Dewitt last year was sentenced in court.

Ronald Green will face 18.5 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Green plead guilty to first degree robbery.

Green accepted a plea deal from the district attorney’s office so he wouldn’t go to trial and face murder charges. In exchange, he will cooperate in the federal prosecution of Wood, who faces the death penalty.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9