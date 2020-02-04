Driver of tractor trailer involved in hit and run identified

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a tractor trailer accused of hitting and killing a man that was walking on Seventh North Street in Salina has been identified.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies say a male resident of Quebec, Canada was the driver of a tractor trailer that is said to have hit Richard Wydick, 30, of Liverpool.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the police and told the detective he was unaware that he had hit a pedestrian.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Wydick was wearing dark clothing and was walking with traffic when he entered the Terminal Road East intersection as the light turned green.

