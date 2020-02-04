SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a tractor trailer accused of hitting and killing a man that was walking on Seventh North Street in Salina has been identified.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies say a male resident of Quebec, Canada was the driver of a tractor trailer that is said to have hit Richard Wydick, 30, of Liverpool.
The driver of the truck is cooperating with the police and told the detective he was unaware that he had hit a pedestrian.
During their investigation, detectives determined that Wydick was wearing dark clothing and was walking with traffic when he entered the Terminal Road East intersection as the light turned green.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘Sled For Red’ For ACR Health
- Bill Rapp Superstore Auto Expo Preview
- Driver of tractor trailer involved in hit and run identified
- Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
- Investigators on scene after County Route 28 in Watkins Glen
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App