Driver rescued after SUV ends up on its side in Town of Geddes

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver was pulled from the wreckage of their SUV after it was found on its side in the middle of the east and westbound lanes on 690.

This happened near State Fair Boulevard and the 690 ramp right after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

After stabilizing the car, Solvay first responders used the jaws of life to free the driver, who was rushed to the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, there is no word on the victim’s condition.