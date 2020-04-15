TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver was pulled from the wreckage of their SUV after it was found on its side in the middle of the east and westbound lanes on 690.
This happened near State Fair Boulevard and the 690 ramp right after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
After stabilizing the car, Solvay first responders used the jaws of life to free the driver, who was rushed to the hospital.
As of Tuesday night, there is no word on the victim’s condition.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Driver rescued after SUV ends up on its side in Town of Geddes
- Oswego County woman shares story of COVID-19 diagnosis
- First group of small businesses receive SBA loans, getting employees back to work
- Senators want USDA to provide relief funding for farmers; others say to wait
- 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Clay
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App