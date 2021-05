MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–A rollover crash in Manlius Tuesday evening resulted in no serious injuries for the driver. Emergency dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 it happened at about 5:15p.m. at the intersection of Collamer and Karker roads.

The car went into a ditch and took out a tree in the process. The sheriff’s office is investigating. There has been no word on a cause or if any tickets will be issued.