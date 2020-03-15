Driver taken to hospital after one-car crash in Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriffs Department responded to a one-car crash on Rock Cut Road early Sunday morning.

The crash involving a utility pole near the entrance to I-481 and the OCRRA Steam plant by Rams Gulch Road was called in around 1:10 a.m.

Deputies said the driver, a man in his 30s, was transported to Upstate University Hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies spent several hours at the scene, blocking off the area to traffic while the utility pole was repaired.