Drivers continue to find lower gas prices under the tree

(WSYR-TV) — Despite experts’ belief that gas prices would go up due to holiday travel, both the national and statewide averages fell, according to AAA.
The national average is currently $3.29, down two cents from last week. Here in the Empire State, the average is down once a cent and currently sits at $3.50. Last year at this time, the price of gas was $2.32 in New York State and $2.25 across the country.
Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:
- Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
- Rome – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)
- Watertown – $3.50 (down four cents from last week)
AAA also says that oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, which means if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.