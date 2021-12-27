Drivers continue to find lower gas prices under the tree

Fuel prices are posted at a filling station in Willow Grove, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from strategic reserve to bring down energy costs.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WSYR-TV) — Despite experts’ belief that gas prices would go up due to holiday travel, both the national and statewide averages fell, according to AAA.

The national average is currently $3.29, down two cents from last week. Here in the Empire State, the average is down once a cent and currently sits at $3.50. Last year at this time, the price of gas was $2.32 in New York State and $2.25 across the country.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.50 (down four cents from last week)

AAA also says that oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, which means if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.