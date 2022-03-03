CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Rising gas prices leave drivers feeling pain at the pump. According to AAA gas prices, Onondaga County has seen an average increase of $0.17 over the last week.

Ridiculous and outrageous were some of the words people used to describe the high price of gas.

“Anger, sadness all of them. Every emotion, except for happiness,” says Austin West, an unhappy driver.

Anger and sadness over $3.85 cents a gallon for members at the Byrne Dairy and Deli on Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse. When NewsChannel 9 talked with drivers there, within 10 minutes the price of gas went up by 4 cents a gallon. It now sits at $3.89 a gallon for members. Just a few miles away at the Speedway on E Genesee Street in Fayetteville it’s even pricier.

“It’s not only here at the pump, it’s inside, its inflation is.. we’re getting back to almost levels of the 70’s. I mean people on a budget, where are you going to find the money from. It becomes a matter of what do you give up,” says Peter Davis, another unhappy driver at the pump.

But despite the cost, people are still not giving up driving.

West added, “I still got things to do but it does put a deeper hole in my pocket.”

“I drive for a living in my business I put on 30 thousand miles a year give or take it impacts me greatly,” says Davis.

However, some drivers are still finding ways to save gas, making sure they get the most miles per gallon.

“I carpool with a lot of friends for work if we are on lunch we’ll take one car and go somewhere. I go to the gym and carpool with people. A lot of carpooling,” says West.

Digging out more pennies to get from Point A to Point B.