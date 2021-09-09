Drivers need to be aware of where they park Saturday around ‘The Dome’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange fans are excited to descend onto the Dome Saturday for the football home opener against Rutgers. But when they do, the City wants fans to follow its parking rules.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner announced Thursday that police will ticket illegal parking during the opener.

“We want fans to enjoy Dome events and all that Syracuse has to offer before and after games. We also need people to remember that the Dome is surrounded by neighborhoods where people live. Illegal parking during games creates real public safety risks to residents,” said Mayor Walsh. “Ticketing or towing cars is the last thing we want to do, so we urge fans to park legally or use official Dome parking. It’s cheaper and easier than getting a ticket.”

Officers working Dome traffic management, as well as dedicated parking checkers, will work around campus and in University neighborhoods after kickoff to enforce parking regulations:

On city streets, vehicles that violate alternate side of the street parking requirements may be ticketed.

In Thornden Park, Syracuse University will place traffic barrels where parking is not allowed. Vehicles parked illegally in the park may also be ticketed.

Vehicles blocking driveways; using handicap parking without authorization; parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant; or preventing passage of public safety equipment may be towed.

Fines for illegal parking are:

Overtime at a meter: $40

No parking zone: $40

Blocking a fire hydrant: $75

Unauthorized handicap parking: $130

For information on parking at Dome events, go to: https://cuse.com/sports/2018/8/8/carrier-dome-parking-lot-guide.aspx.