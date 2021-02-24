Drivers reminded to slow down, move over for construction crews

(WSYR-TV) — With warmer weather, road construction crews get to work improving the pavement for safer streets. It’s also a reminder for drivers to take extra precautions in work zones.

Vehicles should slow down and, if possible to do so safely, move over for roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

During its 2020 “Operation Hardhat” campaign which ran from July to November, New York State Police issued 1,779 tickets to drivers for the following violations:

  • Speeding – 618
  • Seatbelts – 187
  • Cell Phone – 297
  • Failure to Move Over – 141
  • Failure to Obey Flagger – 2
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 17
  • DWI – 1
  • Other violations – 516

Under “Operation Hardhat” State Troopers are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

