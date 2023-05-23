(WSYR-TV) — If you have owned a home for any length of time, the topic of sealing your driveway has more than likely come up. This can of course be a daunting task. Here to help make things easier is Branden Ruscitto, the president of Driveway Sealing Paving Company.

Driveway Sealing Snowplowing Inc. was founded in 2003 and has been serving the Central New York community for the last 18 years.

The company is owner operated and based in West Monroe, New York.

You can learn more about the services offered by visiting them online at DrivewaySealingInc.com. You can also find them on Facebook here.