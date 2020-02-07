Driving conditions improve on highways around Syracuse; NYS Thruway speed limit restriction lifted

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It should be a much calmer evening commute on the way home from work compared to the devilish morning commute many drivers in Syracuse experienced earlier on Friday.

Plows have been busy on the roads throughout Friday and, as of 4 p.m., I-690 and I-481 look to be mostly clear.

The 45 mile per hour speed limit restriction on I-90 from exits 21A through exit 40 has also been lifted as of 4:19 on Friday.

Many side roads still need to be plowed, but conditions are improving.

Drivers are still cautioned to drive slow as snow continues to fall in areas across Central New York.

