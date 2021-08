OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow shared in a tweet on Friday that due to security perimeter for the drone show in the lake marina on Saturday, there will be no parking in the Lake Street lot.

Barlow apologized for the inconvenience and said he hoped people would be able to stick around of the show.

Wright’s Landing Marina Boat Launch will be closed on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. according to a photo in Barlow’s tweet.