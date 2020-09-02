Drone video shows status of Amazon warehouse in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take a look at the progress of the Amazon warehouse project in Clay from above with drone video.

The state-of-the-art distribution center sits on 111 acres that use to be the Liverpool Golf Course.

The warehouse is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to Onondaga County when the project is finished in the fall of 2021.

