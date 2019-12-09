Drop off for Christmas Bureau Distribution items is Friday, Dec. 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Any company, church, or community group that has an item to be dropped off for distribution during the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Bureau can do so on Friday, December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items can be dropped off at the Oncenter at the loading dock on Montgomery Street.

The annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day will be Wednesday, December 18.

