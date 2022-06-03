LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling.

After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one.

The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.

Ley Creek Transfer Station has been primarily serving residential customers for the past two years, but these customers will now need to go to Rock Cut Road Transfer Station in Jamesville.

According to the OCRRA website, Ley Creek Transfer Station only accepts residential items and Rock Cut Road Transfer Station accepts commercial ones. Since the only residential drop-off site is closing, Rock Cut Road Transfer Station will begin to take both commercial and most residential items.

“Rock Cut Road’s residential prices will be the same as they were at Ley Creek, and services will be nearly identical,” said Kevin Spillane, OCRRA’s executive director. “Residents will still be able to drop off their trash, recycling, construction and demolition materials, appliances, mattresses, tires, and food scraps. However, there will be a few items that we cannot take at the new facility because they fall under new regulations.”

The items at Rock Cut Road Transfer Station that can’t be accepted are batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermometers, and mercury thermostats. Residents are asked to visit ocrra.org to see recycling options for these items.

The hours that customers can use Rock Cut Road Transfer Station are also changing because both types of traffic need to be accommodated. Commercial customers will only be able to access the transfer station until 3 p.m. If residential customers arrive early, they will be turned away.

OCRRA says that they will continue the planning and evaluation process to determine the next steps for Ley Creek Transfer Station once it closes.